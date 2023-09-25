 All eyes on INLD's rally at Kaithal today : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • All eyes on INLD's rally at Kaithal today

All eyes on INLD's rally at Kaithal today

Several INDIA bloc leaders likely to attend event

All eyes on INLD's rally at Kaithal today

Former CM Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD will leave no stone unturned to make its Kaithal rally a success as it has been working hard to revive its fortunes. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 24

All eyes are on Monday’s rallies being organised in Kaithal and Sikar by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — the two factions of the Chautala clan — to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The rallies are important for the INLD and the JJP as these are being held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rajasthan and Haryana Assembly poll. While the JJP is an ally of the BJP, the INLD has been trying to join the INDIA bloc.

Former CM Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD will leave no stone unturned to make its Kaithal rally a success as it has been working hard to revive its fortunes. The party was reduced to one MLA in the Assembly after the 2019 poll in the wake of a split in the Chautala family.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been pitching for inclusion of the INLD in the INDIA bloc. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to invite him for the rally. Several INDIA alliance leaders, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, JDU leader KC Tyagi, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, besides SAD leader Sukhbir Badal are likely to attend the Kaithal rally. AAP leaders have also been invited to the event.

A political expert said the presence of a Congress representative at the rally would make a big difference to the INLD. “Politics is the game of possibilities. The INLD which once had a strong antipathy for the Congress is now warming up to it because it needs support to revive its political fortunes. Abhay met Kharge, but he is yet to take a call,” he said.

On the other hand, the JJP, which is the BJP’s ally in the government, will hold the rally in Sikar. JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala and his son Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who had parted ways with the INLD in 2018, are looking to expand their base in Rajasthan in view of the upcoming poll in the neighbouring state. Devi Lal, father of INLD supremo OP Chautala, had left the Congress in 1971 and launched an anti-Congress political outfit in Haryana. He also played a key role in formation of an anti-Congress Rashtriya Morcha in late 1980s. Later, Chautala took baton from him and fought against the Congress in Haryana. The INLD had allied with the BJP in past in Haryana.

JJP to hold rally in Sikar

The JJP will hold its rally in Sikar. JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala and his son Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala are looking to expand their base in Rajasthan in view of the upcoming poll there.

#Hisar #Kaithal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
World

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

4
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

5
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

7
Delhi

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

8
Sports

India take unassailable series lead with 99-run win against Australia in second ODI

9
Delhi

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

10
India

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

Top News

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Asian Games 2023: India wins first Gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event

India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023

Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Move to seize their properties in India too

It’s world of double standards: EAM on developed nations’ resistance to change

It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change

Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surface online

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surfaces online


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Drain work poses threat to commuters in Dera Bassi

Snatchers on prowl in Zirakpur, another woman loses chain

Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu