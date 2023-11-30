All Haryana govt offices to have ‘yoga break’

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 29

The state government is going the whole hog to implement “yoga break” in government offices across the state to improve productivity of employees.

Setting the ball rolling, the Director, Higher Education, today shot off an order to universities, government colleges, government-aided and self-financed colleges, asking them to “strictly implement” the yoga break to improve workplace ecosystem and productivity.

On the lines of the Higher Education Department, the yoga break will soon be replicated in all government departments with the aim to “fresh, de-stress and refocus”.

State AYUSH Minister Anil Vij said the implementation of the new protocol would go a long in improving efficiency of employees. Earlier, state Director-General, AYUSH, had asked various government departments to implement the yoga break to boost healthy living. The Union Ministry of AYUSH, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, has developed the break protocol consisting of useful yoga practices.