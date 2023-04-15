All PHCs to be equipped with ECG facility, says Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 14

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said all primary health centres (PHCs) in the state would be equipped with ECG facility.

The minister said,“The government has been making efforts to improve the healthcare facilities in the state. We have been running heart centres, dialysis centres and are working in the direction to add more healthcare services so that the patients do not have to go to faraway locations for their treatment done.”

He was addressing a group of doctors at the heart centre being run on PPP mode at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. Dr Imad Sheiban, senior cardiologist from Italy, was also present.