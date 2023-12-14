All police stations across Haryana to be mapped: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 13

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said that the mapping of all police stations would be carried out to ascertain the requirement of various posts and police stations in urban and rural areas of the state.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Mahesh Nagar police station in Ambala Cantonment. The new building would be constructed on two acres along the Ambala-Jagadhri road at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore. The three-storey building having 25 rooms would be ready in 18 months.

Vij said, “The Mahesh Nagar police station came into existence years ago, but it was being operated from an old police post of the Sadar police station.”

He said, “The Mahesh Nagar police station area will be divided under two police stations (Mahesh Nagar-I and Mahesh Nagar II). A proposal has been prepared in this regard. Similarly, the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station will also be divided into two parts. While one police station will be the Sadar police station, the second will be known as the Subhash Park police station.”

“At a review meeting held on Tuesday, I asked the officials to provide detailed information about the condition of all police stations across the state. New buildings will be constructed in place of dilapidated ones. Mapping of police stations across the state will be done to identify the number of police stations and required posts as per the population in urban and rural areas,” he added.

#Ambala #Anil Vij