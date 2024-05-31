All set for June 4, says Chief Electoral Officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said preparations for counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 had been completed. He said adequate arrangements for scanners would be made at the polling centres for this purpose.

One Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has been appointed for every ten scanners. Additionally, an ARO would be present on each table at the counting centre, shared Agarwal, while reviewing the preparations for the counting. The meeting was held through a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and District Electoral Officers here today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha