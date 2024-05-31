All set for June 4, says Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh, May 30
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said preparations for counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 had been completed. He said adequate arrangements for scanners would be made at the polling centres for this purpose.
One Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has been appointed for every ten scanners. Additionally, an ARO would be present on each table at the counting centre, shared Agarwal, while reviewing the preparations for the counting. The meeting was held through a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and District Electoral Officers here today.
