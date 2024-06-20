All set! Haryana gears up for International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra/sirsa, June 19

A large number of people participated in the yoga marathon organised as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

City Magistrate (CTM) Raman Gupta flagged off the yoga marathon from the Dronacharya Stadium and concluded at the Purushottam Pura Bagh of the Brahma Sarovar, where the final rehearsal for the 10th International Yoga Day was held.

Yoga enthusiasts at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. Tribune photo

CTM Gupta said, “A yoga marathon was organised by the authorities in which a hundreds participated. School and college students, people associated with various yoga associations participated in the marathon. The objective behind organising the marathon was to motivate masses to start practicing yoga.”

ADC flags off marathon Sirsa: Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vivek Bharti flagged off a yoga marathon from the Bal Bhawan. The marathon concluded at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium. Participants carried banners with slogans promoting yoga, such as ‘Practice Yoga, Stay Healthy,’ ‘Yoga is the essence of life’, ‘Break ties with diseases-connect with yoga’ and ‘Yoga: A cure for diseases’, thereby urging public to incorporate yoga in daily life.

“The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, for which the final rehearsal was held at the Purushottam Pura Bagh. To make this yoga day historic, rehearsals and trainings were held across the district,” he added.

“The government has been making all efforts to make people aware of the benefits of yoga. It has been observed that people have started incorporating yoga in their lives. It will help them stay fit and healthy. When every individual of the is healthy, he/she will be able to contribute to the progress of the state and society,” the CTM added.

Dr Mahipal Singh from the Ayush Department said the district-level event will be organised at the Thanesar Grain market, while the block-level events will also be organised on June 21. Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure successful celebrations. The officials have been directed to ensure that all the preparations are completed on time. The state government has been making efforts to make people aware of the benefits of yoga. Not only in India, it is being followed across the world.”

District Sports Officer Manoj Kumar, Dr Kulwant, Dr Jagir Singh and several other officials from the Sports and Ayush Department were present on the occasion.

Rehearsals held in Sirsa

To observe the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, a final rehearsal was organised on Wednesday at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium’s hockey field. Deputy Commissioner RK Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of schoolchildren, athletes, administrative officers and employees, among others, enthusiastically participated in the final rehearsal.

“Yoga means connection. It is the science of living a healthy life, so it should be incorporated into daily life,” Singh said. He emphasised that everyone should practice yoga. Today, the importance of yoga is being recognised worldwide, and it also helps us to connect with our culture and values. He urged the district residents to attend the district-level programme. During the final rehearsal, yoga instructors Mange Ram, assistant Nisha, and Sahil Kumar led the attendees through the yoga protocol practice.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Sirsa