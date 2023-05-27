All state varsities 'divyang-friendly'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Haryana has become the first state in the country to make all its 12 government universities ‘divyang-friendly’ as lifts, ramps, wheelchairs and tactile have been installed.

The step was taken on the recommendations of Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Rajkumar Makkar. According to him, some specially abled students wanted easier access to university buildings so they could attend classes on upper floors.

Makkar further informed that from the new academic session, e-rickshaws will run free of cost for the differently abled in Kurukshetra University and Kurukshetra and Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

He also stated that at the Shaheed Bhagat Phool Singh Khanpur Women’s Medical College, as the physically challenged faced difficulty to reach upper floors for their treatment, orders have been issued to get a lift fixed to ease their mobility.

“Tenders have been issued and it would be ready in the next two months,” said Makkar.