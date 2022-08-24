All teachers transferred, Nuh villagers lock school

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, August 23
Angst against transfer of schoolteachers continues as parents and residents of Mohammadpur village in Nuh locked a school today.
170 students left in the lurch
- The middle school at Mohammadpur in Pinangwan block of Nuh district has over 170 children
- It had six posts of teacher, while only four were actually posted there
- As part of the ongoing rationalisation exercise, all four teachers have now been transferred elsewhere
- Over 1,100 schools in Nuh are facing staff crunch
Situated in Pinangwan block of Nuh district, the middle school at Mohammadpur has over 170 children. The school had six posts of teacher, while only four teachers were actually posted there. As part of the ongoing rationalisation exercise, all four teachers have been transferred, thus leaving the students in the lurch. Angry over the issue, the villagers locked the school.
Over 1,100 schools in Nuh are facing staff crunch. With latest transfer orders, most of these middle schools are being rendered teacher-less.
“Parents and villagers locked the school, but we told them that we would take up the issue with the higher authorities and try to ensure that posts were not abolished here and replacements were provided,” said Block Education Officer Dharam Veer Singh.
A similar protest was also witnessed at Jorasi village in Tauru block. Villagers conducted a surprise check at the local school. Finding no teacher there, they locked the school. School Headmaster Vinod Kumar tried to explain the position and pacify them.
