All UHBVN meter-testing labs get NABL accreditation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 8

All five meter-testing laboratories of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) have got accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The UHBVN has meter-testing laboratories in Ambala, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Rohtak.

While the laboratory at Dhulkot in Ambala got accredited in 2013, the remaining four have got the accreditation over the past few months.

Talking to The Tribune, Superintending Engineer of Meters and Protection Circle of the UHBVN Rajiv Anand said, “We have recently received the certificate for the meter-testing laboratory in Rohtak and now all five labs of the UHBVN are NABL accredited. The UHBVN serves 10 districts in the state and all the faulty and tempered meters seized from the field are sent to the testing labs for investigation.”