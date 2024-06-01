All-weather swimming pool project misses three deadlines

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 31

The much-awaited all-weather swimming pool in Sector 32 has missed three deadlines and is still incomplete. The authorities claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the work had been completed and it would become functional by the end of June.

The project, estimated at a cost Rs 42 crore, was being constructed under the Karnal Smart City project. The work on this project, which was part of the indoor sports complex, started in August 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion by the end of August 2023. However, it could not be completed on time and new deadlines were set for February 29 and later May 31, both of which had lapsed, with many tasks still pending. Changes and revisions in the scope of work and delays in the arrival of tensile fabric from Austria through the sea route were cited as reasons for the delay. The authorities now claimed that the material had arrived and that the agency had been pushed to complete it by the end of June.

“We are committed to ensure that the project meets all safety and regulatory standards. It will be completed by the end of June. Our goal is to deliver a top quality facility,” said Ramphal, GM of Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), the agency overseeing the Karnal Smart City project.

About the facilities, the GM stated that the main swimming pool would have dimensions of 50m x 25m, with a warm-up pool of 25m x 21m. The pool would have 10 lanes and would be equipped with modern facilities such as heating, filtration, lighting, timing system and a digital scoreboard. There would be separate areas for beginners, intermediate and advanced swimmers. SK Kansal, SDO of KSCL, said the pool would be open throughout the year. It would host various swimming competitions and events and provide coaching and training for aspiring swimmers.

A spectator gallery with a capacity of 368 people had been constructed. The indoor sports complex will have four badminton courts with a spectator gallery, completed per the guidelines of the badminton federation. The first floor of the complex will have a yoga hall, a cafeteria, and a gym. Two halls on the second floor will serve different purposes, he said. Another agency has been assigned for the operation and maintenance of the entire complex, Kansal added.

