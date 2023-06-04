Allegations by wrestlers not politically motivated: BJP MP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 3

BJP MP Brijendra Singh today said the women wrestlers should be given justice and there seemed no politics in the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

During his visit to Hisar, the BJP MP maintained that the wrestlers, who were a role model for the country, must be heard and given justice. When asked about the WFI chief’s stand that the allegations were politically motivated, he said, “There seems to be no politics in it except that the WFI chief happened to be an MP. These wrestlers have won medals for the country at the Asian, Olympics and other platforms. Their achievement has been exemplary for a country which saw very few achievers in the sports arena at the international level before their arrival on the stage.”

Equating their achievement with that of a Booker Prize winner or a Nobel Prize winner, he said it was disheartening to see the sports icons struggling for justice.

Underlining the role of the Oversight Committee, formed by the Sports Ministry when the wrestlers first sat on a dharna in January, the MP said the findings of the committee should be made public in toto. “I fail to understand what is the hitch in making the inquiry report public,” he said.

He was the first BJP MP to tweet in support of the wrestlers on April 28.

Asked if he had talked to them, he said neither had he spoken to them nor had he been approached by them.