Alleging ill treatment by Ambala MC officials, members stage walkout

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 21

Alleging poor treatment, the elected and nominated members of the Ambala Municipal Corporation (MC) today walked out of a special house meeting to mark their protest against the MC officials.

The meeting was called to discuss the new tender of door-to-door garbage collection and request for the proposal of estimate for sweeping streets, cleaning drains and uprooting bushes.

During the meeting, the members alleged that they were being forced to wait for the Municipal Commissioner and that the other officials were not treating them in the right manner. To mark their protest, the members associated with the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, BJP, Congress, JJP, and independent leaders, raised slogans against the officials and staged a walkout.

The house members, including Mithun Verma, Hitesh Jain, Tony Chaudhary and Sandeep Sachdeva, marked their resentment with the functioning of the MC officials. They alleged that corruption is rampant in the corporation but no action was taken against the corrupt officials.

Nominated member Sandeep Sachdeva said, “The elected and nominated members are public representatives and are annoyed at the conduct of the MC officials. Even during the last meeting, we had warned the officials and the commissioner against inappropriate behavior, but to no avail. If the officials failed to mend their conduct, the members of the house will start boycotting meetings.”

Mithun Verma said, “Seeking action against the commissioner, we submitted a written complaint to the Mayor.”

Refuting the allegations, Commissioner Neha Singh, Ambala MC, said, “There can be grievances, but the fact that I do not meet the members is not true. I meet each and everyone, even till late in the evening. Sometimes, they are forced to wait because of a scheduled video conference or meeting, which is an official concern.”