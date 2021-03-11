Alleging police inaction in 'murder' case, kin block road in front of Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 26

Alleging police inaction in the death of Vicky (21) of Barna village, the kin of the deceased staged a demonstration and blocked a road in front of Kurukshetra University today.

Vicky died under mysterious circumstances in Turkey earlier this month. His body reached Kurukshetra today.The family refused to cremate the body till the guilty were arrested.

They family has accused three men identified as Ramesh Kumar, Tahal Singh and Veer Singh of the same village, of conspiring to get Vicky killed.

Jagir Singh, Vicky’s father, said: “The accused assured us they would send my son to Germany and had taken Rs 14 lakh for the same, but was sent to Turkey instead. Later, the trio sought 4,000 Euros more from us. Then one day, we got a call from the Embassy that my son has died.”

Vicky left India on June 9 last year, but instead reached Dubai, from where he was taken to Serbia and then Greece through an illegal route. “On May 13, we got a call from the Indian Embassy in Turkey about Vicky’s death. My son was killed because we refused to give the agents more money,” Jagir alleged.

A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC against the trio.

After getting information, ASP Karan Goel and Thanesar SDM Narender Pal Malik reached the spot and pacified the family.

The ASP said: “The cause of death is not clear as the document received from the Embassy is in another language. We appeal to parents to not send their children through illegal routes and rely only on registered agents.”