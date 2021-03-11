Allot plots to Valmiki Basti residents, Chief Secretary tells officers

Chandigarh, May 18

In Haryana, 26,243 houses have been built under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Under this scheme, with the goal of providing roof to every family, an amount of Rs 341.92 crore has been provided as financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

In addition, home loans have been sanctioned to 32,216 beneficiaries under the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme and interest subsidy of Rs 674.95 crore has been disbursed.

This information was given at the 15th meeting of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Kaushal directed the officers to allot plots under the BLC component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to the beneficiaries of Valmiki Basti, Karnal, at the earliest. And within 15 days from the date of issue of intent letter, the first instalment to build houses should be released, directed the Chief Secretary.

Kaushal also directed the officers concerned to explore possibilities in policy to allot more than 9,000 houses constructed by the Housing Board to the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. — TNS

Rs 341cr aid given

