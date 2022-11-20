Allot site for new Haryana Assembly: Gupta to Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Terming his meeting with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as a courtesy call, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today told mediapersons that he had requested him for speeding up the allotment of a site for the new Haryana Vidhan Sabha building.

“The Haryana Chief Secretary has also written to the Chandigarh Administration for the allotment of the site. I have requested him to speed up the matter. He assured me that the next course of action would be taken within a week,” said Gupta.

Earlier, Gupta and CM Manohar Lal Khattar had inspected a 10-acre site near the Chandigarh railway station chowk. However, the site is yet to be allotted. In return, Haryana is offering a 10-acre site in Panchkula.

Gupta said he had reiterated his demand for 20 rooms in the existing Vidhan Sabha building with the new Punjab Speaker. “Chandigarh belongs to both Punjab and Haryana. The new Haryana Vidhan Sabha building will be constructed in Chandigarh,” said Gupta.