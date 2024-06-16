Allotted plots 16 years ago, 12 get possession in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 15

Twelve residents of Bhaiyyapur village in Rohtak district, who were declared beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana in 2008 and allotted a 100-yard plot each under the scheme, were finally given the possession and ownership rights of the plots at the village on Saturday.

On behalf of the district administration, the officers concerned of the Department of Development and Panchayats gave the possession of the plots allotted to the beneficiaries at the village.

“The ownership rights and possession of 100 square-yard plots were handed over to 12 beneficiaries of gram panchayat, Bhaiyyapur,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

The scheme was launched by the Haryana Government in 2008. However, the residents whose names were on the beneficiary list of 2008 could not get the possession of the plots due to some reasons.

A state-level programme was organised at Sonepat on June 10 in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take the matter forward. The officials of four districts, including Rohtak, participated in the programme.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the district administration today handed over possession of the plots to all beneficiaries of the scheme at Bhaiyyapur gram panchayat of Rohtak block.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahatma Gandhi #Rohtak