Allottee harried as HSVP allots plot from unacquired land

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 31

The allotment of a residential plot by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) without acquiring the land has left the allottee harassed and devoid of relief despite directions issued by the Chief Minister himself.

“I have been running from pillar to post since July 27, 2022, when I was allotted a residential plot by the HSVP through e-auction in sector 77 in Faridabad,” says Manish Singhal, a resident of Hathin subdivision of Palwal district.

He said he was shocked when the plot — 142-GP Sector- 77 F — was found to be encroached upon by someone when he was about to take over possession.

He said while a complaint was lodged with the authorities, including the police and the HSVP office here, for removal of the encroachment, he was told that the problem had erupted due to the fact that the land on which the plot was located had not been acquired by the HSVP.

Claiming that though the HSVP admitted to its fault, it failed to provide any resolution to the issue. This made Singhal lodge a complaint at various platforms including with the CM, Chief Administrator HSVP, Chief Secretary, Commissioner, ADC, besides online complaints to CPGRAM and consumer helpline portals.

On November 29, 2023, the District Grievances and Redressal Committee chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar directed the HSVP to work on the options of providing an alternative plot of the same category and size or refund the money with interest based on the applicant’s choice.

Charging the authorities with non-compliance of the CM’s direction, Manish Singhal said that the latest communication from the HSVP has ignored his choice of alternative plot.

“The allotment of plots without verification points not only towards to gross negligence of the authorities concerned, but also systemic failure of the administration as the case has remained unresolved for the past 18 months,” said Manish.

A communication by the department claims that there is no provision or policy for allotment of alternative plot or site in cases of plots sold through e-auction but falling under unacquired land.

Sidharth Dahiya, Estate Officer, HSVP, said the matter has been sent for reconsideration to the higher authorities for alternative plot allotment.

