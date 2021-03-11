Allow provisional recognition to private schools in illegal colonies of Haryana: NISA

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 1

The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) has requested the Haryana Government to allow provisional recognition for the budgeted private schools located in unauthorised colonies in the state.

NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said: “Hundreds of budget private schools are being run in unauthorised colonies in Haryana. The Education Department has been asking such schools to get recognition. These schools also want to comply with the directions, but in the absence of the ownership certificate of the land and lease deed, they have not been able to apply for the same.”

“We have apprised the officials of the Education Department about the problems faced by the schools in the past, but such schools have not been able to get the land lease done from the tehsils as they are located in unauthorised colonies,” he said.

“We requested the authorities for a solution, but the department kept asking these schools to apply by May 31,” he added.

Sharma said there were apprehensions that the department might initiate action against the schools in the unauthorised colonies, adding that letters to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister had been sent in this context.