Allowance for eunuchs, dwarfs raised

Chandigarh, May 21
The state government has enhanced the allowance of dwarfs and eunuchs to Rs 2,750 per month and this will be applicable from April 1.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav said to get the allowance under both these schemes, the person should be a domicile of Haryana and should be at least 18 years. Under the dwarf allowance, the height of males should be 3 feet 8 inches and the height of females 3 feet 3 or less. The applicant will also have to produce a certificate from the Civil Surgeon for availing the allowance.
