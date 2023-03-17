Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 16

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said 60 per cent work on UER-II (Urban Extension Road-II) had been completed and the road would be ready for inauguration by October. Developed on the outskirts of Delhi as part of the decongestion plan, it would be an alternative route for traffic coming from West and South Delhi, IGI Airport and Gurugram and headed towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J&K. The NHAI has taken up the construction of UER-II in five packages.

Gadkari, who inspected the progress of the project at multiple locations, said Package 1, 2 & 3 (NH-344M) would serve as an additional western ring road, thereby decongesting NH-1 section between Mukarba Chowk and the Singhu border.

An alternative route for traffic from West and South Delhi, Gurugram and IGI airport and Dhaula Kuan and Mukkarba Chowk, NH-344M would also provide connectivity to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, Gadkari said.

Package 4 (NH-344P) would begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass) as a spur to Sonepat bypass. This project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMP Expressway and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE.

Package 5 (344N) would take off from NH-344M (near village Dhichaon Kalan in Delhi) and connect with Bahadurgarh on NH-10. It will decongest NH-10 in Delhi and provide connectivity to eastern Haryana (Rohtak/Bahadurgarh in NCR) with Kanjhawala in Delhi.

Traffic from Rohtak headed toward Kanjhawala would move on NH-344N (through Bahadurgarh bypass) and further along UER-II to Kanjhawala in Delhi. The link would also improve connectivity of Delhi with the KMP Expressway.

“About 75 km of road is being constructed under the project which includes linkages to UER-II. While the estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,000 crore, the DDA has made a contribution of Rs 3,500 crore. The remaining fund is being provided by the NHAI,” Gadkari said, adding that 20 lakh tonnes of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill was being utilised for the project.