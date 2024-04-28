Alumni meet at Arya Kanya Mahavidyalya

Kurukshetra, April 27
An Alumni meet ‘Samtritiyan’ was organised at Arya Kanya Mahavidyalya, Shahabad, on Saturday.
Principal Dr Aarti Trehan said the meet served as a platform for alumni to strengthen their bonds, exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations. Through the programme the alumni could reconnect with their institution and also mentor students.
President of the alumni meet and convener of the function Dr Simarjeet Kaur said it was a nostalgic yet enriching experience for everyone involved.
Alumni from various batches gathered to reconnect and reminisce about their alma mater. They took part in different activities such as singing, dancing and fun games. About 80 alumni participated in the function.
