Alumni meet held at Hisar’s Indira Chakravarty College

Hisar, March 28

An alumni meet was organised for girl students of the 1984 batch at Indira Chakravarty College of Community Science of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here today.

HAU Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj, who was the chief guest, said the alumni and researchers had made an important contribution in making the university recognised at the global level. “Alumni are the brand value of any institution and their experience also inspires entrepreneurship. The students should get guidance from the alumni who have the experience and exposure,” he said.

Describing all the courses of the college as important, he said the growing participation of women in every field highlighted women empowerment.

College dean Beena Yadav thanked the former students who had come to attend the meet. She said a number of students from the 1984 batch participated in the programme, inspired the students with their experiences and gave valuable suggestions.

An exhibition of various handmade products such as clothes and food items was also organised on the occasion. Chief Guest Prof Kamboj visited the exhibition at Indira Chakravarty College of Community Science in Hisar.

