Amazon delivery boy booked on charge of forgery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

The Bilaspur police have registered an FIR against a delivery boy for forgery after he allegedly stole 10 iPhones from an Amazon parcel.

The delivery boy replaced the original mobile phones with fake ones and claimed that he could not contact the customer, depositing the parcel back in the company. The forgery was revealed when the customer cancelled the order, and the packaging was inspected.

According to the complaint filed by Ravi, a resident of Bhiwani, station in-charge of Matrix Finance Solution in Binola of the Bilaspur area, his agency works for Amazon parcel delivery.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against delivery boy Lalit under Sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee) of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday. The police said they were trying to nab the absconding accused.