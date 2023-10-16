Ambala airport will transform regional connectivity, says CM

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performed the “bhoomi poojan” and laid the foundation stone of the Ambala’s civil enclave (domestic airport) in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikey Sharma also attended the ceremony.

The terminal of the civil enclave is coming up on 20 acre, adjoining the air force station in Ambala, at an estimated cost of Rs 20.50 crore. The runway of the Air Force is to be used in the project.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM said, “The Ambala domestic airport is set to transform the connectivity in the region. The establishment of the airport will not only attract increased investments but also foster industrial growth in the region, leading to the creation of numerous job opportunities and infrastructural development.”

The Chief Minister said Ambala’s domestic airport would open routes for Dehradun, Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Shimla. Maharaja Agarsen International Airport is being developed in Hisar and soon some activities will start from there and we will also get the benefit of Jewar airport. Haryana is gradually progressing in the civil aviation sector. Haryana ranks first among the big states in terms of per capita income.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said,“The land has been acquired at a cost of Rs 133 crore and the domestic terminal will be developed in the next six months.Under the UDAN scheme, the Haryana Government has applied for routes from Ambala to Srinagar, Varanasi, Jaipur, Amritsar, and Delhi. The budget of the Civil Aviation Department has been increased from Rs 38 crore to 957 crore by the government.”

Had to work hard for it The civil enclave project is very special to us as we had to work very hard for it. Many people have played crucial role in making the dream come true. We are grateful to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the approvals related to the defence land and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their quick approvals for the project. — Anil Vij, Home Minister

