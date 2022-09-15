Ambala: Anil Vij orders SDO's suspension

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 14

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij recommended the suspension of a Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) of the Power Department, and also pulled up the SHOs of different police stations for alleged inaction in cases registered at their police stations.

The minister was holding his Janta Darbar at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment today where a large number of complainants turned up to raise their grievances with the minister.