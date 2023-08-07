Ambala Cantt readies for night food street with 60-plus kiosks

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 6

Residents are about to experience the night food street in Ambala Cantonment with at least 60 kiosks. The project is coming at a cost of over Rs 1 crore.

It will be set up at a pre-existing structure next to Gandhi Ground along the NH-444A. Earlier, a garbage dumping station followed by a vegetable and fruit market was set up there.

An official said the project came up on the direction of the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. The minister had directed MC officials to utilise the space by setting up a night food street, which will also help the authorities to generate revenue. A tender has been floated for the construction and development work, and another tender will be released to invite street food vendors.

Harish Kumar, Municipal Engineer of Municipal Council Ambala Sadar, said, “We have received two bids and documents are being verified. As many as 60 kiosks will be set up and a common seating area will be provided to customers.”

Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Administrator Municipal Council Ambala Sadar Satinder Siwach said, “Local residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the night street food facility soon in Ambala Cantonment. Efforts will be made to get the renowned food vendors here.”

However, INLD leader Onkar Singh raised questions over the location finalised for the project and said, “Earlier, a dumping station was established at a cost of over Rs 5 lakh which was then converted to a vegetable market after spending a huge amount of money. Now, over Rs 1 crore will be spent on establishing a night food street here. The location is not suitable for the project. Such projects can give good results either in the Sadar market area or near the bus stand.”

