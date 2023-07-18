Ambala City faces water shortage, residents receive supply once a day

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 17

As the water supply from the Narwana branch canal is yet to be restored due to the breaches in it, the residents of Ambala City and the Cantonment area are set to face water shortage over the next few days.

Due to lower availability of raw water, the Public Health and Engineering Department has been supplying water just once a day. Many beaches occurred due to overflowing of water in the river and canals and it may take more than 10 days to plug them all.

Gian Prakash Kansal, a resident of Sector 9 Ambala City, said, “Water supplied in the area is also clogging the RO systems installed in our homes. There is foul smell and people are forced to buy drinking water from the market.”

Ritesh Goel, BJP Ambala City mandal in-charge, said, “Nearly 90 per cent of the area depends on the canal-based water supply and the breaches in the Narwana branch has badly affected the supply. Nearly 40 tankers are being used to provide water to the residents. We have decided to increase the number of tubewells in the city to reduce the dependency on just one source.”

XEN PHED Ambala Cantonment Anil Chauhan said, “There had been no supply here for past seven days due to which there is water left for only two days. However, nearly 75 per cent of the Cantonment area is still taken care of through the tubewells and the rest of the areas will be covered with the help of tankers.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Vij inquired about the situation and directed the officials to get the canal-based water supply restored at the earliest. He also appealed to the residents to use water judiciously.

Raw water supplied at half the capacity

Raw water for the city is being supplied at half the capacity through a motor from the Ismailpur pump

There is no water supply from Panjokhra minor so far

“Even the one-time water supply is not fit for consumption,” says a city resident

