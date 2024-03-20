Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel pushed setting up of IMT

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 19

Overjoyed over the two-time Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel becoming Minister of State (independent charge) in the new Cabinet of Haryana Government, his supporters and party workers held celebrations to express their happiness on Tuesday.

Born in 1979 in Nanyola village, Goel is among the BJP leaders who are considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and his elevation has brought happiness to the party workers. They gathered in front of his residence to burst crackers and distribute sweets. They also raised slogans in support of Aseem Goel, Chief Minister Nayab Saini and PM Modi.

With Goel becoming the minister, the long-pending projects, including the development of Navrang Rai Talab, Mahavir Park, and Tara Mandal are expected to get a boost. Besides these, the establishment of Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Ambala City constituency has been one of his dream projects and a major poll issue here. Former Union Minister Venod Sharma got the IMT announced for Ambala, but after the Opposition’s protests and infighting in Congress, it was shelved. Both Aseem Goel and Venod Sharma have resolved to construct the IMT on various occasions.

Goel has been associated with several social and religious organisations. He held various posts in the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha and BJP district and state units. He made his political debut with Assembly elections in 2014.

