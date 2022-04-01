Ambala: Coop society bus operators for fare hike by 30 paisa/km

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 31

As the fuel prices have again started rising continuously, the cooperative society bus operators have started raising the demand for a fare hike of at least 30 paisa per km.

The operators claim that the continuous increase in diesel prices has badly affected their business and they were finding it hard to keep the business afloat in the current situation.

Surinder Sharma, a bus operator, said, “The fuel is getting costlier, but the fare is not being increased. The government will bear the loss of the roadways department, but who will bear the losses of cooperative societies. We have monthly instalments for the buses and are also required to pay other taxes and salaries of the employees. The government should provide some relief to cooperative societies. We had also introduced the CNG buses but the CNG prices are also increasing and due to limited pumps, the same can’t be introduced on all routes.”

Vivek Chaudhary, another bus operator, said, “Increase in fare is an option but ultimately the burden will be shifted to passengers only. And if the government doesn’t want to shift the entire burden on the common man, it should come out with some policy and provide relief to the bus operators in the form of taxes or provide subsidy on diesel purchase. If the fuel prices continue to increase and there is no relief from the government, it will become nearly impossible to keep the business running in coming days.”

Haryana Sehkari Parivahan Committee Kalyan Sangh Ambala district president Ram Nath Rana said, “There are 72 buses of cooperative societies in Ambala. The fares were last increased in May 2020 by the government, and the fare was increased to 100 paisa per km, and it should be increased by at least 30 paisa per km. We have requested the government in the past. If the fare is not increased, we will be forced to move the High Court and seek direction for the state.”

Dalbir Singh, state president, Transport Societies Bus Welfare Association Haryana, said, “We are facing different issues, including rising fuel prices and toll taxes, and the association will raise the issues with the government soon.”