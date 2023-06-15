Ambala cop honoured for rescuing drowning man

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 14

A policeman turned saviour for a 55-year-old man who fell into the Narwana branch canal under the jurisdiction of Naggal police station in Ambala while washing his hands this morning.

As per information, Amarjeet of Ismailpur village fell into the canal around 6 am. Some people spotted him and alerted an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of the police, which was passing through. ERV in-charge constable, Rohtash, jumped into the canal and rescued Amarjeet. Other members of the ERV ‘Dial 112’ vehicle used a rope to pull them out.

“A person sought our help to rescue a drowning man, following which we reached the spot. With the help of my team members and other people, I managed to rescue him,” said Rohtash.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa appreciated the bravery of Rohtash and gave him a commendation letter. He said the great work done by Rohtash was a source of inspiration for the police department and the general public. His name would be sent for a bravery medal. The other policemen would also be given appreciation letters for rendering their help, he added.