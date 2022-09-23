Ambala councillors open front against civic body officials

Ambala, September 22
As expected, the House meeting of the Ambala Municipal Corporation started on a stormy note on Thursday and members opened front against MC officials.
The members accused the officials of issuing tenders without consulting the member of the ward concerned, ignoring requests made by them related to development works and also promoting corrupt practices. The members raised the issue of NDC, garbage, poor roads and grants for the development works.
Mithun Verma, councillor from Ward 10, said, “Members have given their consent for the approval of khasra numbers falling under the old MC limit as per the Haryana Government notification 1974. It will come as a big relief to around 14,000 families in the old municipal limit area.”
Shaktirani Sharma, Mayor, directed the officials to impose penalty on contractors who had not completed their projects on time and to consult the ward councillor concerned before issuing tenders related to their respective wards.
Neha Singh, Commissioner, Ambala Municipal Corporation, informed the House that a special committee would be constituted to redress the grievances of the members.
