Ambala DEEO inspects mid-day meal quality

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 25

To make schoolchildren aware of the ill-effects of smoking and the need of environment protection, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) in Ambala has started a campaign from government schools in the district.

Ambala DEEO Sudhir Kalra today visited Shaheed Gursewak Singh Government Senior Secondary School and Government Primary School, Garnala village, and interacted with the students.

Kalra said, “Chewing of tobacco and smoking is on the rise in the society and children can play a vital role in raising awareness about the ill-effects of these habits. To sensitise children about the same, it is important to increase enrolment in the schools. For this, we have started a campaign with the slogan ‘chhodo sutta, lagao boota aur sarkari school mein pao shiksha’.” “There are 771 government schools in the district and we will try to cover maximum of these to motivate children. Teachers have been asked to interact with students frequently over these issues. Initially, we are focusing on the rural areas and the teachers will be asked to arrange rallies in the villages to raise awareness,” he added.

The education department officer, who ate mid-day meal with the students, said the department was also ensuring that there are no dropouts.

“Admissions in ‘Balvatikas’ at 478 primary schools have commenced for the students who don’t meet the age criterion for admission in Class I. About seven such students were welcomed today at the government primary school of Garnala village,” he added.