Ambala division: Timings of 20 trains changed

Ambala, January 5

Timings of 20 trains under the Ambala Division have been revised after introduction of two new Vande Bharat, a top railways official said on Friday.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat and Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat having stoppages at Ambala Cantonment railway station have been launched recently. The introduction of two new trains has forced change in timings of 20 trains, Ambala Division said in a statement.

The arrival and departure timings of trains such as 15656 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhaya) has been revised at Ambala Cantonment and Saharanpur stations, timings of 12752 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Jammu Tawi has been revised at Ambala Cantonment, timings of 19028 Jammu Tawi-Bandra terminus has been revised at Dhuri Junction, timings of 22552 Jalandhar–Darbangha has been revised at Ambala Cantonment and Saharanpur, timings of 12926 Amritsar-Mumbai Paschim Exp has been revised at SASN Mohali and Chandigarh Junction, and timings of 15708 Amritsar-Katihar has been revised at Khanna, Sirhind Junction, Rajpura Junction and Ambala Cantonment.

Similarly, timings of Jammu Tawi-Tirupati Hamsafar Exp and 14612 Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Gazipur City has been revised.

