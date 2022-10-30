Ambala DTO, Karnal MVO sent to 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 29

District Transport Officer (DTO)-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Ambala Ramit Yadav and Motor Vehicle Officer of Karnal Jasmer Singh were sent to police remand by Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Monika in Jagadhri today.

However, officials of the state Vigilance Bureau had sought four days police remand of the accused. The accused were arrested yesterday for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

They were nabbed after DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, Dr Subhash Chander, who was arrested in the same case, mentioned to the police about their involvement.

Chander was arrested, along with collection agents Neeraj Gulati, Ankit Garg and Sandeep, on the complaint of Akhtar of Rotan village of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. They were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC at the police station of Vigilance Bureau in Panchkula on October 8, 2022.

Inspector Sachin, who is leading the team of Vigilance Bureau, said bribe money was being taken from the owners/drivers of overloaded vehicles, which were going towards Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal side from Yamunanagar.

“Yadav and Jasmer will be interrogated about the bribe money that they have collected,” said Inspector Sachin.