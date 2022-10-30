Ambala DTO, Karnal MVO sent to 3-day police remand

Yamunanagar, October 29
District Transport Officer (DTO)-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Ambala Ramit Yadav and Motor Vehicle Officer of Karnal Jasmer Singh were sent to police remand by Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Monika in Jagadhri today.
However, officials of the state Vigilance Bureau had sought four days police remand of the accused. The accused were arrested yesterday for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.
They were nabbed after DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, Dr Subhash Chander, who was arrested in the same case, mentioned to the police about their involvement.
Chander was arrested, along with collection agents Neeraj Gulati, Ankit Garg and Sandeep, on the complaint of Akhtar of Rotan village of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. They were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC at the police station of Vigilance Bureau in Panchkula on October 8, 2022.
Inspector Sachin, who is leading the team of Vigilance Bureau, said bribe money was being taken from the owners/drivers of overloaded vehicles, which were going towards Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal side from Yamunanagar.
“Yadav and Jasmer will be interrogated about the bribe money that they have collected,” said Inspector Sachin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...