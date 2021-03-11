Ambala gets 14 shields during Railway Week

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 11

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway has been awarded 14 shields (seven individual and joint shields each) during the 67th Railway Week for the outstanding contribution by its departments in 2021-22.

Divisional Railway Manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said the division had been given the best division trophy for cleanliness, best station cleanliness in A-1 category station (Ambala Cantt station), loco efficiency shield for most efficient operations of diesel locomotives and improvement in cost of traffic (diesel), best coaching depot, best-operating efficiency shield for best performance in “rake and terminal management”, operating department efficiency shield in the category of best performance relating to freight operation, best performance in establishment work in the division and electric traction shield for efficiency and economical maintenance of electric locomotive traction distribution and energy conservation.

The division has also been given the civil engineering shield for works and horticulture shield, civil engineering shield in the category of track shield, civil engineering shield in the category of bridge shield, signal maintenance shield in the category of efficiency and economical of signal and telecom equipment, best-maintained running room shield and best performance in various activities of civil engineering.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hari Mohan said28 railway officers and staffers had been felicitated with General Manager Award.