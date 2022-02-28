Ambala lab owner discharged in data manipulation case

Ambala, February 27
A court of Judicial Magistrate First Class has discharged owner Dr Vasu Dogra and staffer Govinda who were booked for alleged discrepancies in reporting Covid cases at Dogra Path Lab.
A raid had been conducted by a team of the Health Department in April last year and Dogra Path Lab in Ambala City was sealed.
In a police complaint, the raiding team had stated that taking cognisance regarding a sting operation conducted with reference to the manipulation of the report of Covid patients as per the requirement of clients, a raid was conducted. The record, which was supposed to be in a register, was found in loose paper form, which was clearly indicative of mala fide intentions of the lab owner.
Moreover, as shown in the sting operation, the centre was providing negative reports to clients as per the client’s requirement. A case was registered at Sector-9 police station. The order read: “After going through the case file, the court is of the view that prosecution even failed to establish prima facie case against accused. Therefore, they are hereby discharged. Their bail bonds also stand discharged.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...