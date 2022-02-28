Ambala lab owner discharged in data manipulation case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 27

A court of Judicial Magistrate First Class has discharged owner Dr Vasu Dogra and staffer Govinda who were booked for alleged discrepancies in reporting Covid cases at Dogra Path Lab.

A raid had been conducted by a team of the Health Department in April last year and Dogra Path Lab in Ambala City was sealed.

In a police complaint, the raiding team had stated that taking cognisance regarding a sting operation conducted with reference to the manipulation of the report of Covid patients as per the requirement of clients, a raid was conducted. The record, which was supposed to be in a register, was found in loose paper form, which was clearly indicative of mala fide intentions of the lab owner.

Moreover, as shown in the sting operation, the centre was providing negative reports to clients as per the client’s requirement. A case was registered at Sector-9 police station. The order read: “After going through the case file, the court is of the view that prosecution even failed to establish prima facie case against accused. Therefore, they are hereby discharged. Their bail bonds also stand discharged.” —