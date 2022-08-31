Ambala man arrested for raping minor daughter for seven years

PTI

Ambala, August 31

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter for the past seven years here, police said on Wednesday.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Monday evening, they said.

The girl, who is now 17, is a student in a government school at Ambala Cantonment, police said.

The man was booked after his daughter filed a complaint with the police. He was produced before a court here on Tuesday which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that her father had been repeatedly sexually assaulting her since she was 10 years old, they said.

She said her father sexually assaulted her for the first time when they visited a relative in Chandigarh. Later, he made it a regular practice, police said quoting the complainant.

She said when she resisted, her father threatened her that he would burn her and her mother alive if she disclosed it to anyone, they said.

The victim said as her father continued to exploit her she disclosed the matter to one of her relatives after which other relatives also came to know about it, police said. When the principal of the school came to know about the incident, she informed a child helpline. A team of the child helpline counselled her and the matter was reported to the police.

Station House Officer of Ambala Cantt police station Naresh Kumar said he received a complaint from the girl with regard to the matter.

"The father of the girl has been booked under POCSO Act. The medical examination of the girl was conducted in the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. Her statement will also be recorded in court," he said.