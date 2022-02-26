Ambala: Man arrested for sharing RTA team's location

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 25

A man has been arrested for doing the recce of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) team and sharing locations in a WhatsApp group in Ambala. The accused has been identified as Atinder Singh, a resident of Ambala. He was produced before a court which sent him to one-day police remand.

As per the information available, secretary RTA Ramit Yadav has been staying at PWD rest house in Ambala City. The accused was held on the basis of suspicion as he was observed moving around on several occasions.

Secretary RTA in his complaint stated that Atinder Singh was held by the staff and during checking, it was found that he was operating a WhatsApp group ‘Building Material’ and sharing the location of the RTA checking team in the group with transporters for mone.

A case was been registered under Section 420 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.