Ambala: Man arrested for sharing RTA team's location

Ambala, February 25
A man has been arrested for doing the recce of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) team and sharing locations in a WhatsApp group in Ambala. The accused has been identified as Atinder Singh, a resident of Ambala. He was produced before a court which sent him to one-day police remand.
As per the information available, secretary RTA Ramit Yadav has been staying at PWD rest house in Ambala City. The accused was held on the basis of suspicion as he was observed moving around on several occasions.
Secretary RTA in his complaint stated that Atinder Singh was held by the staff and during checking, it was found that he was operating a WhatsApp group ‘Building Material’ and sharing the location of the RTA checking team in the group with transporters for mone.
A case was been registered under Section 420 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...