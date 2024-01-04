Ambala park needs maintenance

Bhagat Singh Park in Ambala’s Sector 8 has been in a poor condition for long, with one of its walls partially broken and heaps of garbage accumulated there. As a result, stray dogs and cattle enter the park and forage in the waste, leading to insanitary conditions and inconvenience to visitors. The authorities concerned should look into matter and ensure that the park is maintained. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Broken equipment at Karna Stadium

The damaged sports equipment at Karna Stadium, including basketball goalposts and other items, highlights the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned towards the maintenance of sports infrastructure. Not only does the equipment unnecessarily occupy space, it also poses a safety hazard to players as they have no option other than using it. The authorities must identify and remove faulty or broken equipment and fix accountability for the negligence. —Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Name airport after lala lajpat rai

In order to honour the contributions and sacrifices made by Lala Lajpat Rai to the national movement, an ardent Arya Samaji, the state government should name an airport after him. This would ensure that the legacy of the freedom fighters would remain alive across the country. —Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

