Ambala police probing money trail of three terror suspects: SP

Terror suspect Gurpreet in custody of the Ambala police.

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 6

SP Jashandeep Randhawa today said the police were probing the money trail of the terror suspects who had placed the explosives in Ambala in March and more names may come to light.

The Ambala police had brought three terror suspects — Gurpreet (27), Amandeep (29), and Akashdeep (21) — on production warrant from Ferozepur in Punjab. While Gupreet is the mastermind in the case, the other two are his accomplices. They acted as carriers for Pakistan-based handler Harvinder Rinda.

Talking to mediapersons, the SP said: “On March 14/15, they had placed Rs 50,000 cash, an IED and three grenades at the 12-km milestone on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway at Sadopur village in Ambala. In May, the Karnal police had rounded up some terror suspects and Gurpreet disclosed his involvement in the Ambala case... They had come from the Chandigarh side and after placing the consignment, they went back.” Notably, they had used the same vehicle for dropping the consignment in Ambala, in which they were held in Karnal.

After the completion of his three-day police remand, Gurpreet was today sent to judicial custody. His two accomplices were sent to judicial custody on June 4.

