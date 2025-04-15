DT
Home / Haryana / Ambala railway station to roll out timed pick-up, drop-off system

Ambala railway station to roll out timed pick-up, drop-off system

New traffic plan to ensure smoother access for passengers
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
The entry point of Ambala Cantt Railway Station.
To streamline traffic and curb unauthorised vehicle parking, the Ambala Division is set to introduce a new pick-up and drop-off system at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station. This initiative aims to regulate vehicular movement and ensure smoother access for passengers.

As per the plan, a 10-minute window will be provided free of charge for non-commercial vehicles entering the station premises. After this grace period, vehicles will incur charges: Rs 40 for 10-20 minutes, Rs 100 for 20-30 minutes, and Rs 250 for 30-60 minutes. For commercial vehicles, the initial 10 minutes will be charged at Rs 30, followed by Rs 50 for 10-20 minutes, Rs 200 for 20-30 minutes, and Rs 250 for 30-60 minutes.

Any vehicle that exceeds 60 minutes within the premises will be towed away, and a flat penalty of Rs 500 will be levied. The duration will be calculated from the moment a vehicle crosses the entry boom barrier until it exits the station premises.

A senior official at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station said, “The structure for the boom barrier is ready and it will start functioning soon. Currently, we face issues due to parking of unauthorised vehicles. The system will help in improving the traffic movement. Since it will also have CCTV cameras, the entry and exit of all the vehicles will be recorded and it is a good thing from the security point of view.”

The station has witnessed regular traffic jams, particularly during peak hours, due to long-term unauthorised parking. Taxi and e-rickshaw drivers often crowd near key areas such as the escalator, leading to congestion.

The contractor incharge of the project said, “The service is likely to begin within a week. The cabins have been installed and soon the remaining equipment and CCTV cameras will also be in place to ensure that there is no hassle at any level. They will be charged as per the tariff.”

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ambala Division Vinod Bhatia said, “A number of people leave their vehicles in an unorganised manner and create problems for other passengers. The pick-up and drop system will help in regulating the traffic movement and controlling the access of unauthorised vehicles. It will be convenient for the passengers as well.”

