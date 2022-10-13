Ambala Rly Mail Service first to get RFID system in Hry circle

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 12

With the installation of the radio frequency identification system at the transit mail office of the Railway Mail Service (RMS), Ambala, under the postal circle Haryana, at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, the RMS has become the first in the Haryana postal circle to get the RFID system.

For contactless tracking and tracing of the mail bags in real time, the Department Of Posts has decided to implement the RFID systems in which the RFID tags are placed on single-use plastic seals, used to close the mail bags, and a 13-digit alphanumeric barcode is printed on one side of the RFID- enabled seals.

An official said earlier, the system application and product (SAP) system was used in the RMS. The RIFD equipment had been installed at the entry and exit points and would automatically read the tags on the bags every time they were brought in or taken out of the transit mail office. In case of a mail bag not reaching the destined location in time, it will be easy to track the bag having the RFID tag.

As per information, there are six RMS/sorting offices, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat under the RMS HR division, while the remaining RMS/sorting offices of the Haryana circle, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani and Haryana sorting office are under the RMS ‘D’ division situated in Delhi.

Anil Rose, Superintendent, Rail Mail Service ‘HR’ Division in Ambala, said, “The RFID is used in logistics, warehouses access control in buildings and other industries, but now, the Postal Department has also implemented the system for the tracing and tracking of the mail bags. It will help in analysing and reducing the delivery time.” As per the department, the RFID system has been installed at 33 locations, including Ambala, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal and Vadodara. The RMS, Ambala, closes around 2,000 bags a day and currently, the tags will be used only on the bags destined for the transit mail offices and sorting offices having the RFID system, which is about 8-10 per cent of the total volume.

The Chief Post Master, General Haryana postal circle, MR Tshering, said, “The system will help the Postal Department in tracing and tracking the mailbags in real-time. Besides, it will also help in analysing the transit time. The RFID system will be implemented in the remaining RMS and sorting office as well gradually.”

