Ambala road in need of repairs

THE Kallarheri-Panjokhara Sahib road serves as a vital route for both devotees visiting the renowned gurdwara and daily commuters. But the condition of the road has significantly deteriorated following the recent rains, with an abundance of potholes, particularly along the Naraingarh highway. The situation has led to uncomfortable journeys, vehicle damage and a pressing need for repairs. Given its vital role and popularity, prompt maintenance is imperative.

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Abandoned land used by miscreants

A piece of land earmarked for the construction of a community centre in Sector 43, has been transformed into a commercial banquet hall by the HSVP without community involvement or awareness. Despite being leased to a third-party vendor, the hall was subsequently abandoned. Presently, criminal elements have taken over the facility, posing a security threat to the local community, particularly children and women. The community fervently appeals to the administration to regain control of the community centre, entrusting its management to the housing society committees of Sector 43, Part 1. Vasu Sashti, Gurugram

Road construction work halted

THE condition of the road linking Syana and Sehlang villages is in a poor condition. Although, the initial construction work, involving stone placement, commenced a month ago, progress came to an abrupt halt. This suspension has led to inconvenience for road users, as the uneven surface poses driving challenges and potential accidents. The authorities concerned should immediately resume the construction work to alleviate these concerns. Raju, Mahendragarh

