Ambala school kids win national awards

Ambala, February 20
Seven children from four schools have won national awards in short filmmaking.
The All-India contest on short film making by children on environment and our heritage was conducted by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Ambala, under Colonel (retd) RD Singh, convener, in October last year.
There were over 500 entries from all over India, which were assessed by the INTACH head office at Delhi. Children made interesting and meaningful short films, of about two minutes, with their own cameras, on subjects like – St Paul Church, Energy Conservation, Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Magical Book, ‘Story of a Seed’, Covid Precautions, Old Heritage items in our homes. Tanishq Chopra, Shubhi Singh, Manit Chopra, Anubhav Yadav, Alin Mittal, Abhinav Mehta and Anirudh Gupta have won the awards. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...