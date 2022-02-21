Ambala school kids win national awards

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 20

Seven children from four schools have won national awards in short filmmaking.

The All-India contest on short film making by children on environment and our heritage was conducted by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Ambala, under Colonel (retd) RD Singh, convener, in October last year.

There were over 500 entries from all over India, which were assessed by the INTACH head office at Delhi. Children made interesting and meaningful short films, of about two minutes, with their own cameras, on subjects like – St Paul Church, Energy Conservation, Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Magical Book, ‘Story of a Seed’, Covid Precautions, Old Heritage items in our homes. Tanishq Chopra, Shubhi Singh, Manit Chopra, Anubhav Yadav, Alin Mittal, Abhinav Mehta and Anirudh Gupta have won the awards. —