Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 7

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and supporters from Haryana gathered at Gurdwara Shri Manji Sahib here and left for Sri Akal Takht, Amritsar, on Friday.

They are holding a protest march against the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act.

Led by senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, the members were unhappy with the decision of forming a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana.

Virk said the government should not interfere in the management of the gurdwaras. Attempts were being made to divide the SGPC, he added.

#Akal Takht #Ambala #SGPC #Sikhs