Ambala-Srinagar flight to start soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Home Minister Anil Vij today said an air travel facility from Ambala to Srinagar would be made available to the state residents with immediate effect. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the project. Besides, air travel from Ambala to Lucknow will also be started soon.

In a meeting with the officials of the Civil Aviation Department, Vij said Indian Air Force had already given an NOC to start the air travel from Ambala and about 20 acres of land along the military junction had been transferred for building the terminal. The terminal will be built at a cost of about Rs 40 crore, for which funds have been approved by the Centre. Until ready, a temporary terminal would be made to start the travel. He said Ambala had a large army cantonment and constant efforts were being made to start this project for civilians.

#Ambala #anil vij #indian air force #kashmir #Srinagar