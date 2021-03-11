Ambala stops sale of fodder to other states

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 24

Following shortage of dry fodder for cattle, the district administration has imposed a ban on the sale of fodder to other states.

An order under Section 144 has been issued imposing a ban selling on fodder out of Haryana.

The District Development and Panchayat Officer, Ambala, has directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPO) for strict compliance of the order.

Order draws flak Chandigarh: The ban on inter-state movement of fodder has come in for criticism. Quoting an order of the Ambala DC, BKU leader Rakesh Bains termed it as another “anti-farmer” decision of the BJP-JJP government.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja demanded immediate withdrawal of the order in the farmers’ interest.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also came down heavily on the government’s ban order on fodder.

The BDPOs have been directed to get public announcements made through patwaris and gram sachivs in the villages asking residents not to sell fodder out of the state. If any person is found guilty of disobeying the order, then action will be taken under Section 188 of the IPC.

Due to the shortage, the prices of dry fodder are on the higher side and ‘gaushalas’ and dairy owners are finding it hard to arrange fodder for cattle.

Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, Vikram Singh said, “The orders were issued in view of the shortage of fodder and in the interest of cattle owners. Similar directions have been issued across the state. We are also making efforts to make arrangements for ‘gaushalas’ as those are also facing a shortage of fodder for cattle.”

However, a section of farmers has raised objections to the order.

Farmer leader Rajiv Sharma said, “We understand that there is a shortage of fodder this year, but for many families, sales of fodder to people in other states is a source of income. There are many farmers in Naraingarh who send fodder to Himachal Pradesh every year and in some cases, the fodder is sent for free to their relatives there.”

#bhupinder hooda #kumari selja