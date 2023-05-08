Ambala tops NIPUN Haryana scorecard in April

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 7

With a combined score of 97 per cent in April, Ambala district has topped in the district scorecard of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Haryana mission of the Education Department.

The assessment of schools was done on the basis of skill passbook assessment, availability of print-rich environment, mentors completing classroom observations and review meetings of DPIU (district programme implementation unit).

As per the data, Ambala scored the first position with 97 per cent, while Rewari (95 per cent), Panchkula (95), Faridabad (95) and Mahendragarh (94) were among the top performing districts. Meanwhile, Hisar (58), Fatehabad (80), Nuh (82), Jind (84) and Kaithal (85) were among the bottom performing districts.

An official in the Education Department said rolled out in 2021, the NIPUN Haryana mission aims at improving the foundational literacy (Hindi and English) and mathematics for students up to Class III. Under the mission, the state is undertaking initiatives to ensure that all students become foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) competent by Class III.

Ambala District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Sudhir Kalra said: “The district has topped in the April scorecard of NIPUN Haryana mission of the department of school education with 97 per cent combined score. While the evaluation was done on the basis of four indicators last month, there will be six indicators in the evaluation criteria for May. Two more indicators such as ‘Vidya Pravesh’ activities in Class I, and review meetings with teachers at cluster level have been included in the evaluation criteria.”

“We have 85 mentors in the district and they keep visiting the 478 primary schools, and interact with the students and teachers. Reading corners have been developed in all primary schools and libraries are also being developed so that the children could easily access the books for reading. Constant efforts are being made to improve the FLN competency of students, provide a print-rich environment and maintain the ranking,” he added.