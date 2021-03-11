Ambala: Youth held in abetment to suicide case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 13

A 21-year-old youth, identified as Harpreet, has been booked in an abetment to suicide case of a 17-year-old girl.

“Booked under Section 306, IPC, Harpreet of Panjokhra was produced before a court today and sent to one-day police remand,” said Suraj Kumar, SHO, Parao station.

“My daughter, a Class IX student, and Harpreet were in love, but he refused to marry her. On August 8, she consumed some poisonous substance,” said Naresh Kumar, father of the deceased. He said they took the girl to the Civil Hospital and she was discharged, but her condition deteriorated on Friday and she later succumbed.