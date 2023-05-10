Amendment to Punjab Police Rules gets Cabinet approval

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Haryana Cabinet today accorded approval to an amendment to the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, under which the Handyside Memorial Fund and the Saunders-Chanan Singh Memorial Fund have been abolished and the corpus has been merged with the police welfare fund.

The Handyside Memorial Fund was founded in memory of EC Handyside, former Superintendent of Police and Commandant of the North-West Frontier Constabulary. He was shot dead on April 11, 1926, in Peshawar on the Afghan frontier. The objective of the fund was to provide scholarships for the education of the families of non-gazetted police officers who die or are killed whilst in service leaving their families destitute.

State gets six new subdivisions Six new subdivisions — Manesar (Gurugram), Nilokheri (Karnal), Israna (Panipat), Chhachhrauli (Yamunanagar), Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendergarh) and Julana (Jind) — got Cabinet nod

Now, the Directorate of State Audit to audit all departments, boards, corporations, co-operative societies, universities, local authorities, statutory bodies, public institutions and other authorities established, controlled or financed by the government

Amendments to Haryana Agri-Business and Food Processing Policy-2018 and its incentives schemes

The Saunders-Chanan Singh Memorial Fund was founded in memory of JP Saunders, Assistant Superintendent of Police, and Chanan Singh, Head Constable, who were assassinated in Lahore in 1928.

Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru, killed Saunders to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai. Head Constable Chanan Singh was shot in his thigh by freedom fighter Chander Shekhar Azad when he was on the verge of capturing Bhagat Singh. Azad aimed at Charan Singh’s thigh to avoid killing a fellow countryman. However, later Chanan Singh died.

The objective of the Saunders-Chanan Singh Memorial Fund was to assist the dependents of officers killed on duty in cases where the government has not made suitable or adequate provision to assist by the grant of subsistence allowances the dependents of officers.

Allotment of land of the Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, on the basis of lease, to Gaur Brahman Vidya Pracharini Sabha, Rohtak, for 33 years has also been approved. The sabha has been running educational institutions for over 100 years.